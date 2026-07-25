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Stand with me so I can live with dignity

Goal₪20,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byAhmed akeela

Stand with me so I can live with dignity

My plea to you is to stand with me so I can live with dignity ❤️

Because no one has the right to look down on another,

unless they are trying to help them rise up..!


Here is my story in brief...

I am Ahmed Akila, and I live in the city that has filled the world with noise and turmoil, Gaza City, specifically the Shati refugee camp.


I am 34 years old and I studied information technology.

I had a peaceful and beautiful life and a large, wonderful family before the war: a wonderful wife and a beautiful daughter named Maria, who is now 3 years old; my father and mother; my sister; and my older brother, Saeed, who was martyred in the eighth month of the war.

He had one son named Mohammed, who was born forty days before his martyrdom and is now two years old.


My younger brother is living abroad, currently studying medicine in Algeria, where he has been for six years. Before the war, I worked as a freelancer in web services, graphic design, video production, and advertising.


The war changed everything. Of course, like any Gazan—and not just any Gazan—I, as a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, lived through every detail and horror of the annihilation and displacement. I lost so much, was drained in every way, and burdened with debt to the point of drowning due to the exorbitant cost of basic necessities during the long months of war.


Recently, in the final days of the war, my wife was shot in the chest, and I lost my home and my family's home in the Shati refugee camp.


This happened after we were given an immediate evacuation notice on September 24, 2025.


And in it, we lost all our possessions, unfortunately.


With the end of the war, the land was no longer the same. The scattered houses were no longer havens of peace, and the streets no longer bore witness to a harmonious life. Tens of thousands of people disappeared, leaving behind deserted neighborhoods, shattered families, and broken dreams.


What happened in those two years was not just a war, but a true human tragedy. The occupying army managed to transform the Gaza Strip into a theater of terror and suffering.


Now, we are displaced in the Khan Younis camp, living in a small, damaged, and dilapidated house unfit for habitation, rented at a moderate price. My small family lives here: my father, my mother, my sister, my martyred brother's wife, and his son.


My hope and wish are not for a miracle, but my hands are tied, and I desperately hope that my voice will reach a human heart that will rekindle hope within me. I just want to walk upright again, because I shouldn't have to stoop to my feet when so many others are leaning on me.


I just want to live with dignity with my family.


I want to earn my living through my own hard work. I want to return to my previous job before the war.


All I ask for is:


- The cost of purchasing a laptop suitable for my work, because unfortunately, I had an office with a desktop computer in my apartment.

- The cost of renting a workspace for just one month, due to the lack of a reliable internet connection or a continuous power supply in my current place of displacement.


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