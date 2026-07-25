Stand with Luke









Luke Poulton has become a strong voice for many people across Adelaide's southern suburbs, helping bring attention to issues that matter to local residents and providing a platform for community discussion.





Through Community Voice SA and his community advocacy, Luke has played a significant role in raising awareness and mobilising community support on a range of local issues.





He was a key voice in the community campaign opposing the proposed plastics factory in Old Reynella and has also spoken up on issues including the Hardy's winery redevelopment, Serpentine Reserve, local planning decisions, infrastructure, and the future of our suburbs.





Regardless of political beliefs, a healthy democracy depends on the ability of people to raise concerns, question decisions, and participate in public debate. The freedom to speak up on issues affecting our communities is something that benefits everyone.





We are raising funds to help cover Luke's legal costs. Legal proceedings can be extremely expensive, and the financial burden can quickly become overwhelming. This fundraiser will help ensure Luke has the support needed to navigate the legal process ahead.





Due to current bail conditions, Luke is unable to comment publicly on certain matters at this time, meaning there is only limited information that can be shared. Once those restrictions are lifted and it is appropriate to do so, he looks forward to providing further information to the community. In the meantime, many supporters feel his ability to respond publicly has been significantly limited, making community support during this period especially important.





Many people know Luke as someone willing to ask difficult questions, challenge decision-makers, and advocate for local residents. If his work has informed you, helped your community, or encouraged greater public engagement, please consider making a contribution.





Every donation, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is another valuable way to help.





Thank you for standing with Luke.