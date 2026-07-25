STAND WITH LUCAS JONES

Hearts are heavy as the Jones family faces an unimaginable challenge. Lucas Jones is facing the fight of his life. Overnight, he went from an extraordinary young man with a bright future ahead of him, a family who loves him and endless possibilities – to someone staring down charges that could take away everything. No one is ever prepared for this kind of nightmare. No one expects to wake up and find their entire world collapsing under the weight of legal accusations, public judgement, and fear of the unknown. He has been accused of a crime that carries life-changing consequences.





On March 28, 2026 Lucas Jones was arrested and charged with the murder of a convicted child sex offender. The case has drawn intense attention on social media and in national news, and with that attention has come confusion, rumors and unanswered questions; for instance, like if his alleged girlfriend was there, drove the vehicle etc., why has she not been arrested as an accomplice? This case has many layers and needs to be represented by an experienced and capable legal team.





No matter the circumstances, every person deserves the chance to tell their side of the story with the help of skilled legal counsel. Regardless of the accusations, every person has the right to a fair trial and competent legal representation. Unfortunately, the cost of a qualified defense attorney is far beyond what Lucas and the Jones family can handle.





Lucas and his family are already carrying profound hardship. Lucas’ brother, Nicholas, died a tragic death on August 12, 2023, and the related three year investigation in Florida remains ongoing. More recently, Lucas’ father, Steve, suffered a serious accident that has left him with lasting injuries. His mother, Cheryl, has now become the fulltime caregiver to Steve. Medical expenses, court costs, and the realities of a complex defense have overwhelmed Lucas, his family and their finances. With the circumstances he now finds himself in, Lucas needs our help.





The costs are staggering — attorney retainers, investigations, expert witnesses — Lucas and his family cannot do this alone. We are asking for your help to give Lucas the fighting chance he deserves in court. Your donation, no matter the size, is more than money — it’s a lifeline. It’s a statement that fairness matters, that justice should not depend on the size of one’s bank account.





We are raising funds to cover:

Attorney retainer fees Case preparation and investigation costs Expert witness consultations Court filing expenses





Lucas is not a headline. He is a son, a brother, a friend, a neighbor, a human being who deserves the same thing every one of us would want in his place — a fair chance to defend himself. Lucas is not asking for sympathy. He is asking for the chance to stand up and defend his life.





Every donation goes directly to Lucas’ legal defense and ensuring that he has the resources to defend himself in court. We are not asking you to decide guilt or innocence — only to help ensure that justice is served through a fair and thorough legal process.





Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others who believe in the importance of due process.





Please pray for Lucas and his family. We thank you for your compassion and support during this difficult time.





**PLEASE NOTE:

Donors do not form an attorney-client relationship with Counsel by contributing

Donors will not receive confidential or privileged information about the case

Donors may not direct, control, or influence the defense on how funds are spent

Donations are used only for Attorney’s Fees and Litigation Costs of the defense;

Donations are non-refundable except as described in GiveSendGo’s terms of service.







