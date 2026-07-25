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Stand with Jeremy in His Battle with Leukemia

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$5,129 USD

Fundraiser created byDeborah Costello

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeremy Niemeyer

Stand with Jeremy in His Battle with Leukemia

On the 4th of July Jeremy received devastating news that he has leukemia, again.


In 2023, at just 22 years old, Jeremy faced leukemia for the first time. After courageously enduring treatment, he hoped that chapter of his life was behind him. Then, in 2025, leukemia returned, and he fought through a second battle. This week, at only 25 years old, Jeremy went to the emergency room on his own after not feeling well. Later that evening, he received the devastating news that his leukemia had returned for a third time.


Jeremy has already begun treatment and is expected to remain hospitalized for at least the next three weeks.


While this journey has brought unimaginable challenges, it has also revealed God’s faithfulness time and time again. We continue to trust that He is with Jeremy in every appointment, every decision, and every difficult day ahead.


As you can imagine, a third battle with leukemia brings overwhelming financial challenges. Jeremy is already carrying medical expenses from his previous treatments, and now he faces another extended hospital stay, significant medical costs, time away from work, and many day-to-day expenses that accompany a long hospitalization. In addition, because of the strict diet required during treatment, food and other practical needs will add to the financial burden.


Many have asked how they can help, and this fundraiser is one way to come alongside Jeremy during this difficult time. Every gift, no matter the size, will help relieve some of the financial pressure so he can focus on what matters most—fighting leukemia and healing.


More than anything, Jeremy covets your prayers. Please pray for wisdom as he and his medical team make decisions, for successful treatment, for complete healing, for strength and peace in the difficult days ahead, and that God’s presence would be unmistakable throughout this journey.


If you’re unable to give financially, you can still make a tremendous difference by praying faithfully and sharing this page with others. Every prayer, every donation, and every share reminds Jeremy that he is not walking this road alone.


While this diagnosis is difficult, we are not without hope. We know that God is sovereign, that nothing ever takes Him by surprise, and that though we would never choose a path like this, we can trust the One who sees the beginning from the end. We rest in His promise that “all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).


And we take great comfort in knowing that nothing Jeremy faces—not leukemia, not suffering, not uncertainty, not even death itself—can separate him from the love of Christ.

“For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”Romans 8:38–39


Thank you for your prayers, your generosity, and for standing with Jeremy during this journey. We trust that the same God who has been faithful every step of the way will continue to be faithful in the days ahead.

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