Stand With Glenn Campbell: Fighting Cancer

Our beloved Glenn Campbell is facing an unimaginable battle. He has recently been diagnosed with Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma, an aggressive esophageal cancer that has already spread to his right tonsil and lymph nodes. To fight this disease, Glenn is undergoing 35 rounds of chemotherapy along with daily targeted radiation treatments at Atrium Health Navicent.





But Glenn's fight didn't begin here.





Over the past few years, Glenn endured back-to-back major surgeries, including four right-shoulder surgeries, a right tricep repair, back surgery, a left-shoulder repair, and a left patella tendon repair. These surgeries were the result of a serious incident that left him unable to work. Despite living in constant pain and recovering from one operation after another, he never stopped showing up for the people he loves.





Now, as Glenn faces his greatest challenge yet, he needs our support. Medical bills, treatment costs, and the expenses of fighting this aggressive cancer are mounting.





Stand with Glenn. Your support means everything.