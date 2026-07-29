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Stand with Families End Discrimination

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Fundraiser created byCourtney Hilton-Whidbee

Stand with Families End Discrimination

🌟🏠 **The Courage of Tradition - A Family's Journey Home** 🏡💖

I remember the shock like it was yesterday. The news hit us hard, a wave crashing against our quiet lives—our mother, stripped of every shred of dignity, told she should be Catholic or Jewish to maintain her standing in society. It felt surreal, almost impossible. We were denied care at a Catholic and Jewish hospitals and struggled time and again to find acceptance elsewhere.

The real struggle wasn't just the institutional barriers; it was watching our mother suffer through injuries without proper treatment because of who she was—a nonconformist in the eyes of religious institutions that are supposed to be sanctuaries for healing. Her diagnosis was denied at a Catholic hospital, and every door seemed closed until her spirit felt broken. She was separated from us and sent to seven homeless shelters in CA and told to forget her children but love her neighbor by the Catholic and Jewish politicians, governors, and legislators. We lost our family home. Imagine the force of two large Judeo Christian organizations working together to wrangle you into their web of medical research and refusing to allow you the freedom of privacy. Talk about taking up your cross. 

But here's where we find hope: You! Your support can change our story from one of despair into one of triumph—a testament to the power of community and compassion. Every dollar counts because it means more than just money; it’s a lifeline thrown at a family who was dangling on the edge, trying not to fall apart.

Imagine if every act of kindness could create its own ripple effect in this world—imagine how much good we could do together! This campaign isn't about politics or religion; it’s about humanity. It’s about standing up for those who are voiceless and making sure no one suffers because they don't fit into a box someone else made out of fear, not faith.

We need your help to repair the wounds caused by rejection—both physical and emotional. Your support can ensure that our mother receives proper care without shame or prejudice, restoring her dignity piece by piece until all she feels is love and peace. And for each act of kindness you share with us through this campaign, remember: You are not just donating money; you're helping to write a new chapter in the story of humanity—one filled with acceptance instead of exclusion.

💌 Join our journey towards compassion by sharing this story within your networks today! Let’s turn heartbreak into healing and create a world where love wins over fear every single time. Thank you for opening your hearts as wide as possible to support us in restoring dignity, one step at a time. 🧡

#Family #SupportUs #RestoreDignity #HumanityUnited #ProtestantToday #Methodist

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