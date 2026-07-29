Stand with Dr Shareen Ismail and Save Her Practice

Stand With Dr. Shareen Ismail

Dr. Shareen Ismail is a devoted pediatrician, mother, and advocate for families who now finds herself facing an overwhelming legal battle against New York State agencies and related proceedings that threaten her livelihood, her practice, and her ability to continue caring for children.

What began as a dispute over her own child’s school immunization records has escalated into criminal charges, state investigations, and aggressive legal action affecting Dr. Ismail, The Alexandre Centre for Children’s Health, and the families who rely on her care. Dr. Ismail firmly denies wrongdoing and is fighting to clear her name, protect her patients’ privacy, and defend her constitutional and parental rights.

The cost of this fight is enormous. Legal defense, court filings, expert review, administrative appeals, and related litigation expenses are mounting quickly. This fund exists to help Dr. Ismail continue that fight with the resources necessary to stand up against powerful government agencies and protect her family, her medical practice, and her patients.

Your support will go directly toward litigation and legal-defense expenses. Every donation, prayer, and share helps.

Please stand with Dr. Shareen Ismail as she fights for truth, justice, medical freedom, parental rights, and due process.







