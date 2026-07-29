Stand With Dr Joshua Bala Aku for Governor 2027

I’m Comr Samuel Allu, Nasarawa State Coordinator of Yes We Can Initiative, a youth-led movement in Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large. We’re raising funds to support Dr Joshua Bala Aku, 46-year-old running for governor of Nasarawa in 2027.





Why Dr Joshua Bala Aku

Nasarawa is young. Over 65% of us are under 45, yet our voices are missing from the government house. Dr Joshua Bala Aku is one of us. He has spent the last 20 years working on women and youth empowerment, scholarships for youths, and community development services. His plan focuses on:

- Jobs and skills training for 50,000 youths in 4 years

- Reviving technical colleges and vocational centers

- Fixing rural roads and water systems

- Revive the dead and collapse factories.

- Transparent, accountable government with youth in advisory roles in all 13 LGAs





We believe Nasarawa needs a governor who understands the struggles of young people because they’ve lived it.





What we’re raising for

This fundraiser will directly support the campaign’s grassroots outreach and mobilization efforts:





1. Town hall meetings in All LGAs to listen to indigenes and share policy plans – ₦100,000,000

2. Voter education & PVC mobilization for 100,000 first-time young voters – ₦50,000,000

3. Campaign materials: banners, flyers, radio jingles in Hausa & English – ₦50,000,000

4. Logistics & volunteer support for youth volunteers on the ground – ₦500,000,000

5. Administrative, campaign office and media team - ₦300,000,000





Total Goal: ₦ 1,000,000,000





Why give now

The early phase is where momentum is built. Your donation helps us reach villages and towns that are usually ignored until election week. Every ₦5,000 helps us organize a youth meeting in one ward. Every ₦50,000 funds voter education for 100 young people.





Transparency

We’ll post weekly updates with photos, videos, and expense breakdowns. Dr Joshua Bala Aku and the campaign team will be available for Q&A with donors. All funds go directly to Yes we can initiative.





Who we are

"Yes We Can” Initiative (YWCI), an initiative of Dr. Joshua Bala Hope Foundation, is a movement initiated to inspire and motivate Nigerians, particularly, Youths and Women during this time of our national challenges and uncertainty. It will serve as a rallying cry for change of attitudes and progress, emphasizing the belief that through hard work, hope and unity, Nigeria could overcome its obstacles and achieve a better future.

While our vision is to build a united and progressive Nigeria where every citizen, especially youth and women (abled or disabled, educated or not, irrespective of their ethnic, religious, social or political affiliations) can thrive, participate in governance, and lead transformational change. Our mission is to mobilize, empower, and inspire Nigerians to become active stakeholders in nation-building through political awareness, civic advocacy, inclusive leadership, and social accountability.





Join us

If you believe Nasarawa’s future belongs to its youth, stand with us. Even ₦2,000 can make a difference. If you can’t give, share this page and make prayer for us.





May God guide us to leaders who fear Him and serve the people. Amen.





Best Regards

Comr Samuel Allu

Nasarawa State Coordinator, Yes We Can Initiative

09021424004

yeswecanadvocacy@gmail.com