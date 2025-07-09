Stand With David Romero: Help With Legal Defense Expenses





Our friends, family, and community—we are asking you to come together and support David Romero and Katrina Griego during an incredibly difficult time. Although this situation has deeply affected them both, this fundraiser is specifically dedicated to helping David obtain a fair and thorough legal defense.





On July 22, 2026, an altercation involving David and Katrina resulted in David facing a serious and ongoing legal matter. Because the case remains active, we are limited in what we can publicly share at this time.





In a KOAT Action 7 News interview, Vincent Chavez was asked whether he regretted placing Katrina Griego’s name on the church marquee. He responded, “Yeah,” and added, “Wednesday’s events most likely would not have happened.”





David deserves the opportunity to have all available evidence—and the full context of what occurred—carefully and fairly reviewed through the legal process.





Since this incident became public, David and Katrina have also received threatening messages, including death threats directed at them and members of their families. These threats have added fear and emotional stress to an already overwhelming situation. They are taking these threats seriously and remain focused on protecting their family while David’s case moves through the legal process.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help with David’s ongoing legal-defense expenses. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping David, Katrina, and their family in your prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support during this challenging time.

All funds raised through this campaign will be sent directly to David’s attorney and applied solely toward David Romero’s current and future legal-defense expenses.