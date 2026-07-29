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Stand With Dalton Eartherly and His Family

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDalton Eartherly

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stephanie Williams

Stand With Dalton Eartherly and His Family

Right now, Dalton Eartherly and his family are facing the hardest chapter of their lives.

What began as a chaotic moment outside a courthouse has turned into a national media storm — one that has left Dalton behind bars while his loved ones carry the emotional and financial weight of the fight ahead. No matter where people stand politically, nobody should ignore the reality that a family is suffering while the world argues about headlines.

Dalton’s wife and family have endured nonstop harassment, threats, public scrutiny, and financial uncertainty. Legal costs continue to rise. Income has disappeared. Every day brings new pressure, new accusations, and new attempts to paint Dalton as something less than human before he has even had the chance to fully defend himself in court.

But those closest to him know a different side of Dalton.

They know the hardworking man who spent years supporting his family through long hours and difficult jobs. They know the friend who showed up when people needed help. They know the man who believed deeply in standing up for himself and for others, even when it came with personal risk.

Supporters across the country believe Dalton is being treated unfairly — punished not only for a tragic confrontation, but for being outspoken, controversial, and unwilling to stay silent. They believe he deserves due process, a fair defense, and the opportunity to tell his side of the story without being destroyed financially before the trial even begins.

That is why this fundraiser exists.

Every donation goes toward helping Dalton’s family survive this devastating period:

  1. legal expenses,
  2. housing and basic living costs,
  3. travel for court appearances,
  4. emotional and family support,
  5. and ensuring his loved ones are not left abandoned during an overwhelming public battle.

This is bigger than politics for many of the people contributing.

To them, this is about compassion.

About fairness.

About refusing to let a family be crushed under the full weight of public outrage and institutional pressure before justice has run its course.

No donation is too small. Even sharing this message helps remind Dalton and his family that they are not alone.

In moments like these, ordinary people have the power to stand together when the world turns its back on someone.

And right now, Dalton Eartherly’s family needs that support more than ever.


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