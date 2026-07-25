Stand with Claire & Wally on Their Road to Recover

July 1st Lynley and her families lives changed forever.





Hello, my name is Heather, and Lynley has been my closest friends for many years. I've had the privilege of watching Claire grow up into the incredible young woman she is today. Their family means so much to me, and with Lynley and Dee's permission, I created this fundraiser to help ease the financial burden they are facing so they can focus entirely on Claire's recovery and Wally's healing.





15yr old Claire was simply out walking her beloved Great Pyrenees, Wally, through her neighborhood near an elementary school when the unthinkable happened. As she was more than halfway across the street, a vehicle struck both Claire and Wally.





Claire is one of the strongest, most determined young women you'll ever meet. She has a heart full of kindness, a passion for creating art, and had just reached an exciting milestone in life by earning her driver's permit. Wally isn't just her dog he is her best friend, and a constant source of comfort and love.





While Wally thankfully survived and is currently in stable condition, Claire suffered catastrophic injuries. She has a fractured skull, swelling, and bruising of the brain, a few small brain bleeds, a broken arm, a broken leg, and a fractured pelvis. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors had to intubate and sedate her. Seeing Claire lying in an ICU bed is something no family should ever have to experience.





After a few days and many CT scans, doctors determined that although the bruising to her brain remains, she is stable enough to undergo surgery on her arm, leg and pelvis. This is only the beginning. Claire will require extensive physical therapy and rehabilitation. While we don't yet know how long her recovery will take, we do know it will be a long and difficult journey.





Wally also suffered injuries, including bruised lungs, bruised heart, a degloving of his back leg, soft tissue damage, and internal bleeding. He has a long road to recovery as well and continues to receive veterinary care.





Claire's mom, Lynley, is fortunate to be on summer break from work, allowing her to remain by Claire's side every day. Dee (her fiancé.)will be taking time away from work so he can be there for Claire, Lynley and her two younger sons as they face the weeks and months ahead together.





The financial burden from hospital care, surgeries, rehabilitation, veterinary treatment, and lost income will be overwhelming. With Lynley and Dee's permission, I am sharing photos of this heartbreaking tragedy so people can understand the severity of what Claire and Wally are facing.





If you are able, please consider donating. Every dollar will help ease the financial burden so this family can focus on what truly matters helping Claire heal and caring for Wally. If you are unable to give, we ask that you please keep Claire, Wally, Lynley, and Dee in your thoughts and prayers and share this fundraiser with others.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. Claire is a fighter, and with the love of her family, friends, and community behind her, we know she won't face this journey alone.





I believe in the power of prayer. Please pray for Claire's brain to continue healing, for successful surgeries, for Wally's full recovery, and for strength for their family in the days ahead.