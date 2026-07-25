Stand with Chris on his road to recovery!

If you’ve ever had the privilege of knowing Chris, you know one thing is true, he’s the kind of person who never hesitates to help someone in need. Whether it’s dropping everything to lend a hand, helping a friend or family member, or simply showing up when someone needs him, Chris has always been the person others could count on.





Now, it’s our turn to be there for him.





Over the past three years, Chris has faced one medical challenge after another. What began as an infection in his right foot led to surgery, but unfortunately, that was only the beginning of a long and difficult journey.





At the beginning of last year, Chris underwent a quadruple bypass surgery. Just two weeks later, he was rushed back into surgery due to an infection and complications. The infection, combined with severe coughing, caused his sternum to shatter, requiring doctors to reopen his chest. Later that year, he also underwent a procedure on his carotid artery.





After everything he had endured, Chris and his wife Staci finally felt like they could start a new chapter. At the end of last year, they purchased a home in West Virginia, believing the worst was finally behind them and that life could move forward without constant hospital visits. They were excited to focus on building memories in their new home and enjoying the future they had fought so hard to reach.





Sadly, life had other plans.





Chris is now facing his biggest challenge yet. Doctors have determined that his left leg must be amputated below the knee. Because Chris has no health insurance, the financial burden is overwhelming. Along with the surgery itself, he will face months of recovery, extensive physical therapy, and the cost of a prosthetic leg, which can range from $10,000 to $30,000.





Anyone who knows Chris knows he would never ask for help himself. He’s spent his life being the one others could rely on. I can’t count how many times I’ve called him over the years, and without hesitation, he was there for me. That’s simply who he is. Now, he needs us.





We’re asking our family, friends, and community to rally around Chris and help ease the financial burden so he can focus on what matters most-healing, learning to walk again, and getting back to the life he and Staci dreamed of.





No donation is too small, and every share makes a difference. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing Chris’s story and keeping him in your thoughts and prayers.





Let’s come together to give back to a man who has given so much to so many.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support







