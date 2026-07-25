GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Stand with Chris on his road to recovery!

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$5,945 USD

Fundraiser created byMegan Cortez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christopher Wallace

Stand with Chris on his road to recovery!

If you’ve ever had the privilege of knowing Chris, you know one thing is true, he’s the kind of person who never hesitates to help someone in need. Whether it’s dropping everything to lend a hand, helping a friend or family member, or simply showing up when someone needs him, Chris has always been the person others could count on.


Now, it’s our turn to be there for him.


Over the past three years, Chris has faced one medical challenge after another. What began as an infection in his right foot led to surgery, but unfortunately, that was only the beginning of a long and difficult journey.


At the beginning of last year, Chris underwent a quadruple bypass surgery. Just two weeks later, he was rushed back into surgery due to an infection and complications. The infection, combined with severe coughing, caused his sternum to shatter, requiring doctors to reopen his chest. Later that year, he also underwent a procedure on his carotid artery.


After everything he had endured, Chris and his wife Staci finally felt like they could start a new chapter. At the end of last year, they purchased a home in West Virginia, believing the worst was finally behind them and that life could move forward without constant hospital visits. They were excited to focus on building memories in their new home and enjoying the future they had fought so hard to reach.


Sadly, life had other plans.


Chris is now facing his biggest challenge yet. Doctors have determined that his left leg must be amputated below the knee. Because Chris has no health insurance, the financial burden is overwhelming. Along with the surgery itself, he will face months of recovery, extensive physical therapy, and the cost of a prosthetic leg, which can range from $10,000 to $30,000.


Anyone who knows Chris knows he would never ask for help himself. He’s spent his life being the one others could rely on. I can’t count how many times I’ve called him over the years, and without hesitation, he was there for me. That’s simply who he is. Now, he needs us.


We’re asking our family, friends, and community to rally around Chris and help ease the financial burden so he can focus on what matters most-healing, learning to walk again, and getting back to the life he and Staci dreamed of.


No donation is too small, and every share makes a difference. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing Chris’s story and keeping him in your thoughts and prayers.


Let’s come together to give back to a man who has given so much to so many.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve