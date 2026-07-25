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Stand with Brian and Jen: Fight Cancel Culture and

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGeorge Freeman

Stand with Brian and Jen: Fight Cancel Culture and

Stand Up for Free Speech and Due Process


In America, we believe in the First Amendment, the right to free speech, and the right to due process. But recently, Brian and Jen Wagner had these fundamental rights trampled when they became the latest victims of internet cancel culture.

Following a neighborhood disagreement, a short, out-of-context video was posted online. Almost overnight, an internet mob descended upon their lives, acting as judge, jury, and executioner. The situation was blown entirely out of proportion, and the fallout has been devastating.

Because of the intense, coordinated pressure from online activists, Brian’s employer caved to the mob and wrongfully terminated him. In the blink of an eye, a hardworking man lost his livelihood, his ability to provide for his family, and his reputation—all over a localized dispute that was weaponized by social media. Furthermore, the family has been subjected to relentless harassment, leaving them in need of immediate security and legal protection.

Nobody’s life should be permanently destroyed over a viral video clip. The punishment the Wagners are facing is entirely disproportionate to the situation, and it sets a dangerous precedent for all of us. If an internet mob can demand you lose your job and your security over words spoken in a heated moment, none of our First Amendment rights are truly safe.

What Your Donation Will Do

We are raising money to help Brian and Jen fight back against this severe overreach. All funds raised will go directly toward:


  1. Legal Representation: To fight Brian's wrongful termination, explore avenues for defamation, and protect their civil rights.
  2. Family Protection: To secure legal and physical protections for the family as they navigate ongoing harassment and threats.
  3. Survival & Livelihood: To help cover mortgage, groceries, and basic bills while Brian searches for a new job in the wake of this unjust firing.


We must draw a line in the sand against cancel culture. By supporting Brian and Jen, you aren't just helping a family survive an unthinkable crisis—you are taking a stand for free speech, fairness, and the right to defend yourself against the outrage machine.

Please consider making a donation today. Any amount helps, and if you cannot donate, please share this campaign with others who believe in protecting our fundamental freedoms. Thank you.

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