Stand with brave Texas healthcare worker

Meet Dasha, a White healthcare worker (medical massage therapist/holistic practitioner) who went viral for confronting two female members of the hijab squad in an H-E-B grocery store in Conroe, Texas, on June 20, 2026.





She stood her ground unapologetically: “Islam is a terrorist organization…. This is not a muslim country, this is a Christian country… You’re not welcome here.” She referenced Muhammad being a warlord and pedophile. Then rejected the disorderly muslims claim of citizenship via paperwork.





These aren’t grateful assimilators, they’re imported chaos agents via chain migration, refugee scams, and non-White diversity quotas. They strut through American stores like conquered territory while demanding White women in scrubs kiss the ring (or the rug). Reaping our AC, welfare, and functioning society, then importing 7th-century desert drama.





Dasha did nothing wrong, she said the quiet part loud in the grocery aisle while the rest of us are simply trying to shop without a full-blown cultural invasion.





Dasha’s been fully doxxed, fired, and canceled for daring to speak truth in her own country. She’s now dealing with lost income, threats, and the mob coming for her holistic practice. Let’s help her get back on her feet.



