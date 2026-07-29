Stand With Bodee and His Fight for Justice

Our family is reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your support for my brother, Bodee.

Bodee is currently facing serious criminal charges and is awaiting trial next month. As trial approaches, our family is working to raise the remaining funds needed for his legal defense and to ensure he receives fair representation throughout the legal process.

Thank you for standing with our family and for believing in the importance of fairness, due process, and the opportunity for every voice to be heard.

With gratitude,

The Family of Bodee