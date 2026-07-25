Stand with Beka Through Thyroid Cancer

When Beka was a kid, her dad was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Then, this past March, her sister Rachel was diagnosed with an aggressive, genetic form of thyroid cancer. At the urging of her surgeon, Beka scheduled a thyroid ultrasound simply as a precaution. She never imagined that what was meant to be a preventative screening would become the beginning of her own journey.





A few weeks ago, she received the news that she, too, has thyroid cancer.





As shocking as this diagnosis has been, the Lord has already shown us His kindness in so many ways. She is incredibly grateful that Rachel’s diagnosis led her to get checked when she did, because thyroid cancer often has no symptoms and rarely shows up in routine blood work. God’s hand has been evident, even in the midst of the unexpected.





Beka's treatment plan will likely be a surgery to remove her thyroid, followed by radioactive iodine treatment. She’ll also be working with her primary care physician to support her body through surgery and recovery with adjunctive therapies. We are confident that God will use these treatments to bring healing and that this chapter of cancer will soon be behind us.





As we prepare for the months ahead, there will be many appointments, surgery, recovery, and radioactive iodine treatment. During much of this time, I (Mitch) will need to take significant time away from work to care for Beka and our family. While we are grateful to be in a stable place financially, the combination of medical expenses from our high deductible and out of pocket costs for treatments, and my time away from work will place an added strain on our family.





If you feel led to support us financially, we would be deeply grateful. But even more than financial support, we would treasure your prayers- for wisdom for Beka's medical team, a successful surgery, effective treatment, complete healing, protection from complications, and for God’s peace to guard our hearts through every step of this journey.





Thank you for your love, encouragement, prayers, and generosity. We are incredibly thankful to have such a caring community surrounding us.