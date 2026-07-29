Stand With Amelia Keeping a Loving Family Together

If you know my daughter Amelia, you know just how special she is. She has the warmest heart, the sweetest soul, and brings so much light into every room she walks into.





Right now, we are facing an incredibly difficult situation. Her grandparents have filed legal claims in an attempt to take her away—not out of concern for her safety, but for their own personal reasons. These claims are untrue, but they still require us to fight them in court.





I am doing everything in my power to protect Amelia and keep her in a safe, loving, and stable home. I know the truth is on our side, and I believe we will get through this—but the legal costs to defend against these baseless claims are overwhelming.





I am asking for help to cover attorney fees and court expenses so I can continue to stand up for my daughter and ensure she stays where she belongs.





It would mean the world if you’d be able to keep us in your prayers! If you’re able to donate, share, it truly means more than I can express. Thank you for supporting Amelia and helping me protect her future.