Stand with Alberta Women and Girls

A mother and her daughter went to a public swimming pool.

In the women's change room, they encountered a fully intact adult male. When the mother asked the front desk for help, she was told the man was exercising his rights under Alberta's Human Rights Act. Her and her daughter's rights didn't matter.

This is happening across Alberta — and most people have no idea.

Women and girls are encountering male-bodied persons in change rooms, shelters, and sex-segregated spaces. When they object, they are dismissed. Staff aren't confused. In most cases, they are following the rules correctly.

The rules just don't protect women.

Here's why.

Alberta's Human Rights Act protects "gender identity" and "gender expression." It contains no definition of "woman," "man," or "sex" — and no explicit protections for female-only spaces.

When a woman objects to a male person in her change room, her shelter, or her prison, she has no clear legal ground to stand on. She can be told she's the problem.

And increasingly, she is.

Women are making an impossible choice.

Do I pull my daughter from swimming lessons? Do I use the women's shelter? Do I say something — and risk being called hateful?

Most say nothing. The problem stays invisible.

Stand with Women and Girls Alberta. Help change this.

$25 — Neighbour Spread awareness and support public education across Alberta.

$100 — Community Builder Fund educational materials and community outreach.

$250 — Advocate Support policy research and proposed amendments to the Alberta Human Rights Act.

$500 — Alberta Champion Fund advocacy initiatives, community events, and organizational growth.

$1,000 — Founders Circle Help establish a lasting voice for women and girls in Alberta. Founding donors are recognized on our website and honoured annually — including with a commemorative challenge coin.

Your donation funds:

A secure whistleblower platform launching at https://womenandgirlsalberta.ca/

— so women can report safely, without fear of retaliation.

The work , research and organizing needed to fight for specific amendments to the Alberta Human Rights Act — restoring legal definitions of "sex," "woman," and "man," and explicitly protecting lawful single-sex spaces.

Educational resources, community events, and the legal infrastructure to do this properly.

Who we are

For Women and Girls Alberta was started by five Alberta women — Jenny, Leslie, Rhonda, Eva, and Kathleen — who decided the silence was no longer acceptable. We are all-volunteer. Every dollar spent so far came from the founders' own pockets.

This isn't a wealthy lobby group. There's no corporate backing, no political party writing cheques.

It's women who got tired of being told the problem doesn't exist.

If you believe women and girls deserve clarity, privacy, dignity, and safety — please give today.