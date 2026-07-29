Stand With a Whistleblower Exposing Corruption

The Story





When you work within the corrections system, you expect to face tough, challenging conditions. What you don’t expect is for the biggest threat to public safety—and to your own career—to come from the administration itself.





While working for the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), I uncovered a massive, undeniable breach of security and public trust: an individual operating within the system who was an admitted, yet unregistered, sex offender.





I did what any honorable person would do. I refused to look the other way, and I formally blew the whistle to expose the issue.





The Retaliation





Instead of immediately fixing this severe safety vulnerability, the department turned its massive, state-backed resources against me. Because I refused to stay silent, I became the target of a systemic, aggressive campaign of workplace retaliation and hostility designed to discredit my reporting and force me out.





They wanted to bury the truth, and they wanted to make an example out of the person who dared to speak it.





The Battle Ahead





An individual trying to hold a massive state department accountable is a true David vs. Goliath fight. The state has an army of taxpayer-funded lawyers and unlimited resources to try and drag this out. But I refuse to back down.





I have retained dedicated legal counsel to take this fight all the way to the finish line. However, securing justice against a government agency requires massive upfront resources. We aren't just suing for a hostile workplace; we are bringing in specialists to formally calculate the total destruction of past, present, and future career compensation caused by their retaliation.





Where the Funds Go





To formally launch the next major phase of this legal battle, I need to raise **$25,000**. Every single dollar raised goes directly toward the hard costs of fighting this case:

* **$19,000:** To cover the primary legal defense retainer for my attorneys to maintain aggressive legal pressure.

* **$3,000:** For a forensic compensation expert to precisely calculate past, present, and future economic damages and lost career earnings.

* **Remaining Balance:** To fund court filing fees, deposition transcripts, and administrative legal expenses.





How You Can Help





If you believe in government accountability, if you believe that public safety shouldn't be compromised to protect bureaucratic reputations, and if you believe that whistleblowers deserve protection rather than punishment—please stand with me.





If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping this fight in your prayers. Thank you for helping me stand up for the truth.



