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Stand with a Veteran and His Wife During Hard Time

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byConsuelo Miller

Fundraiser funds will be received by Consuelo Miller

Stand with a Veteran and His Wife During Hard Time

Help a Faithful Veteran and His Family Through Their Greatest Battle

There are heroes who serve on the battlefield, and there are heroes who continue serving long after they come home.

Our friend is both.

He is a proud U.S. Army combat veteran who faithfully answered the call to serve our country. Because of the sacrifices he made in combat, he now lives with severe PTSD and has been determined to be 100% permanently disabled. Although the physical wounds may not always be visible, the effects of combat remain with him every day, making it impossible for him to work.

Even through his own struggles, he has never stopped serving others.

He is a devoted husband, a man of deep faith, and a deacon at our church. He has spent countless hours encouraging others, praying with those in need, and quietly serving his community without expecting anything in return. He has always been someone people could depend on.

Now, he needs us.

His wife has been his constant source of strength and care, but she is also unable to work as she waits for a decision on her Social Security disability claim. Like so many families caught in this process, they have been left waiting while the bills continue to pile up.

Together they are facing mounting expenses for housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, medications, and other everyday necessities. They have done everything they can to manage on their own, but this season has become more than they can carry alone.

This fundraiser is an opportunity for us to give back to a man who has given so much—to his country, his church, and everyone around him.

Every donation, no matter the size, will help provide stability and peace of mind while they navigate this difficult chapter. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and keep this family in your prayers.

Thank you for honoring the service of a combat veteran and for showing the love and compassion that can make a lasting difference in the lives of this faithful couple.

Together, we can remind them that they are not walking this journey alone.

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