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Stand with a Mother and Her Children

Goal$13,500 USD
Raised$3,353 USD

Fundraiser created byNancy Song

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alyssa Cortez

Stand with a Mother and Her Children

Our dear friend is walking through one of the most challenging seasons of her life.

After several years of marriage, she is now navigating an unexpected separation while caring for her three young children—including a newborn just 2 months old. What should be a time of healing and bonding has instead become a period of major transition for her and her family.

For years, she has been a devoted stay-at-home mama, pouring her time, energy, and love into raising her children and creating a stable, nurturing home. Today, she is doing everything she can to continue providing that same sense of stability while navigating the legal and financial realities ahead.

Her focus remains where it has always been—her children. She is committed to ensuring they are cared for, supported, and surrounded by a peaceful and secure environment during this time of change.

As she moves forward, she is facing significant financial pressure, including legal expenses, daily living costs, and the ongoing needs of a newborn and two young children.


Your support will help her:

• Secure legal representation and cover court-related expenses

• Maintain stable housing and provide daily essentials for her children

• Care for her newborn during this critical stage

• Take steps toward long-term stability and independence

If you feel led to give, share, or pray, your support would mean more than words can express.

Please keep her and her children in your prayers—for strength, wisdom, protection, and peace.

In seasons like this, community makes all the difference. It becomes the hands and feet of God, lifting up those who need it most.

Thank you for standing with her and her children as they move forward with hope.

Any amount—no matter how small—truly helps!

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