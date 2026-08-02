Stand Up for Independent Media

For years, we have documented protests across Toronto, often putting ourselves in difficult and hostile situations to ensure that what happens in public is recorded and reported.





Unfortunately, we are routinely targeted by disgruntled activists who seem to resent being exposed for their actual behaviour.





We are therefore raising funds to cover the legal costs of pursuing civil claims for incidents involving assaults, harassment, and defamation directed at us because of our work.





It is not possible to rely solely on the criminal legal system for justice.





Three individuals listed below were criminally charged in connection with their conduct toward us. In all three cases, the Crown prosecutor ultimately withdrew the charges without seeking our input as victims and without notifying us that the charges were being withdrawn. This is difficult to accept when the incidents were each captured on camera.





There appears to be a troubling pattern in the way these criminal matters (and other cases involving us as complainants) have been handled. We are concerned that it may reflect bias—whether in favour of perceived activists, against independent journalists generally, or against us specifically.





Civil lawsuits provide a mechanism for seeking accountability that is independent of criminal prosecutions, allowing plaintiffs some measure of control over the process.





Some of the cases we are pursuing include:





Jennifer Clermont

Clermont spat on my videographer without provocation and called him a “Zionist pig” and “baby killer.” She was criminally charged, but the case was withdrawn.





Mariam Bebawy

Bebawy pulled my videographer’s pants down during a protest, exposing his genitals to a hostile crowd. She was criminally charged, but the case was withdrawn.





Eman Harb

Harb repeatedly blasted a megaphone directly into my ear during a protest. She was criminally charged in connection with the incident, but the case was withdrawn.





Ghada Sasa

Sasa has not been criminally charged. However, defamatory statements she made about us appear to have contributed to the confrontation involving Harb.





Jagbir Ghankas

Ghankas has not been criminally charged. He is being sued for defamation. A lawsuit has been filed but he appears to be evading service.





Deana Sherif

Sherif has been convicted of protest-related activity but not in relation to me. She is being sued for defamation. A lawsuit against her has been filed but she appears to be evading service.





Caron Court

Court has not been criminally charged. She is being sued for defamation The claim and defences have been exchanged, and we are awaiting a case management conference.





Aileen Tobias

Tobias has not been criminally charged. She is being sued for defamation. The claim and defence have been exchanged, and we are awaiting a case management conference.





Help us take next steps





We are incredibly grateful for the people who enjoy our coverage and rely on us to make sense of what is happening on the streets.





We want to keep going.





But civil litigation is expensive. Legal fees, filing costs, service, and other expenses add up quickly.





Your support allows us to continue documenting events independently, while also giving us the resources to stand up for ourselves when our work makes us a target.





E-transfers can be sent to contact@protestmania.com