Stand Up for Free Speech

Many of you know our local patriot, Laura Bean. She's often seen around town, usually barefoot, with a contagious smile and an unwavering willingness to stand up for life, liberty, and property rights.

Laura has been charged with a misdemeanor for constitutionally protected journalism in a public park, open to the public. She was offered a plea in abeyance, but accepting it would require admitting responsibility for conduct that was perfectly lawful. She believes she was simply engaging in conversation with people in a public park, a place maintained with the tax dollars by the very citizens who use it.

If this matter proceeds to a jury trial, the city will spend additional taxpayer resources to prosecute the case, while Laura will be responsible for her own legal defense. If you would like to help ensure she has the resources to defend herself, please consider donating!

The freedoms we enjoy are preserved when ordinary citizens are willing to stand up for them. If we allow those freedoms to be gradually chipped away, we may one day discover that they are gone.

Today it's Laura. Tomorrow it could be anyone exercising the same freedoms. If you believe constitutional rights are worth defending, please consider standing with Laura.

Help Laura pay for her legal fees.