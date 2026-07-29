Stand together for Americas freedom

﻿﻿Save America let's work together and push back against corporate America. AI servaillance, Flock cameras spying on us, data centers, water, electric, taxes, foreign and elite control, You know exactly who I'm talking about, and most importantly our Constitutional Rights. We can't sit idle and we can't trust any of them. The only thing this country understands is . We need it to push back and it can't wait folks. I'm also looking to create a network, create a team of individuals. Selfless individuals ready to stand up and protect our great people. We must work together and we need funds. I get it giving money to a stranger seems odd but you're quick to donate to all of these fundraisers that never go to whatever it calls they say that they're going to. You'll see as time passes that I mean business. Trust me.