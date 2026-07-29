Stand In The Gap For Men In The Trades

Did you know the construction and trade sector exhibits the highest suicide rate of any industry?





Out of the 1500 tradesmen you'll meet in life, 1 will commit suicide every year because of their mental health struggles.





That was almost me. I was almost the *1*. I was almost gone.





Instead, another man took my place. That makes me sick.





There's about 50 million of us.. so if that rate holds true, that's 33,000 male suicides every year across our country.





What if we could do something about it?





We can do something about it, and we should.





For three years I've had a vision that tradesmen are a necessary ministry.

That ministry started three years ago as Trade Faith Ministry and the conception of Christian Tradesmen group was made. There's been slow and steady growth.





I want to coach these men.

I want to hire coaches to coach more men.

I want to put in as many personal resources as I can to give away as much as I can.

And when my resources run out, I want to crowd-source funding to put on workshops and offer real supplies to these guys who are in need.





I want them to know that death isn't the only way out.





What if 33,000 men every year didn't feel that way?





What if I could communicate to them the hope that I found?

What if we could?

What if they too could be the steward of a second chance?





My goal is simple:

Coach men one-on-one who are struggling under pressure

Expand by hiring and training other coaches to reach the 33,000.

Pour personal resources into keeping coaching accessible

And eventually, when possible, raise support to run workshops and provide practical help for these men in need.





This campaign is part of that foundation.





The need is straightforward:

$585 per month covers one full month of coaching for one man. That alone will make a huge difference.





That includes direct weekly coaching, accountability, and steady, grounded guidance aimed at helping a man regain clarity, structure, and direction before things spiral further.





This isn’t about building a platform. It’s about sitting with real men in real situations and helping them stand back up.





What if even a fraction of those men didn’t feel like death was the only way out?





What if they were met instead with steady help, honest conversation, and a second chance to rebuild?





That’s the vision. I can’t carry it alone.





If you believe in this kind of work, I ask you to stand with me. One man, one month at a time.





Thank you.

Alex Buck