Stand for Daltons Free Speech





Our community is facing a devastating nightmare. Dalton, a devoted father, husband, and proud American, is currently locked in the fight of his life. He has been wrongfully accused of attempted murder a shocking and completely false charge that distorts the truth of what actually happened.

The Truth and Free Speech

Dalton did not commit a crime. He exercised his God-given right to free speech, a fundamental liberty protected by the United States Constitution. In America, every citizen has the right to speak truth, voice their beliefs, and stand up for what is right without fear of government overreach or malicious prosecution. Unfortunately, his words have been weaponized against him, turning a peaceful expression of constitutional rights into a legal battle for his absolute freedom.

The Call for a Presidential Pardon

This case is a direct assault on the liberties that make our country free. Because this is a severe miscarriage of justice rooted in constitutional rights, we are actively calling on President Trump to review this case and issue a full presidential pardon. We need to send a clear message that the foundational rights of American citizens must be protected from political and legal warfare.

How the Funds Will Be Used

The legal system is incredibly expensive, and the opposition has deep pockets. We cannot win this fight alone. Every single dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Investigation & Experts: Hiring independent investigators and forensic experts to prove Dalton’s innocence. Also essential living support Assisting with critical everyday expenses such as rent, utilities, and basic necessities to keep Dalton stable and housed while he is unable to work during this grueling legal battle.





Donate: Any amount, large or small, directly funds Dalton's legal defense team. Share: Post this link on Facebook, X (Twitter), and via text to blow the whistle on this injustice. Petition: Help us demand accountability and call for a presidential pardon for Dalton.

Thank you for standing with us, defending the Constitution, and helping bring Dalton home.







