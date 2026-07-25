Stand for 1st Amendment Freedoms

On June 22nd, Brian and Jen Wagner were involved in a confrontation with two Somali women. These women recorded the incident and posted only the Wagner's reaction to multiple racist slurs used against them. The Wagners stood their ground and exercised their 1st amendment rights to defend themselves.





Local news outlets and democratic politicians immediately ran with the selective clip with complete disregard for the entire story, all in an effort to label Brian and Jen as racist. Brian has lost his job, Jen's business has been impacted, they have been illegally doxxed and cancelled.





Brian and Jen are dealing with threats, lost income, and relocation expenses. Let's stand up for our constitutional right to free speech and help the Wagners.