Stake Family's Honduras Mission Trip

Zech and Audrey have both had dreams of working as missionaries ministering to orphans since they were in high school. We believe God has recently opened doors to make this dream a reality. Through some amazing connections, we were introduced to Tom Stamman, founder of IMI. Their location in Honduras, called the City of Refuge, is an orphanage supported by an almost completely self-sustaining farm. The orphanage houses, feeds, and educates over 100 children, while also sharing with them the love of Jesus. The farm employs 100+ staff who are highly skilled in agricultural trades. We plan to visit the City of Refuge in Honduras, while prayerfully considering what God has next for our family. We believe this is the first step in a life dedicated to orphans and anti-trafficking work.

We cannot do this alone. We especially need your prayers--for safety, wisdom, and that God will clearly open or close doors. We also need support financially to make this dream a reality. The time off work, travel expenses, and the cost of lodging for all of us adds up quickly. We would also love to meet up and chat more about our heart for this trip.

We plan on leaving from Houston, TX the last week of January and staying in Honduras through the month of February. We are waiting on the Lord to provide the funds for plane tickets. Once we have the exact dates, we will post them here.

“Impact Ministries International (IMI) exists to use agriculture and business to change lives and destinies through the transforming power of Jesus. We do this by building income-generating farms and businesses to surround and financially support humanitarian work. This is called, a ‘City of Refuge’.”

For more information on Impact Ministries International, visit www.tstamman.com

Video about City of Refuge https://youtu.be/MFGFUMxKBB4?si=-xEj0KwrynYAJvHJ



Prayer Requests

-Passports get processed QUICKLY before we leave!

-God provides financially so we can purchase plane tickets soon

-Wisdom for us as we make plans and preparations

-Unity. Satan wants to tear us apart and stop this trip from happening. We've seen it already. Pray against his attacks!

-Wisdom as we consider long-term decisions about working with orphans and anti-trafficking efforts





James 1:27

Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.

Proverbs 3:5-6

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.