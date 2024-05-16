St Agnes Church Organ Restoration

Goal:
USD $750,000
Raised:
USD $485,900
Campaign funds will be received by Congregation of Saint Agnes Roman Catholic Church
July 29th, 2024
Time draws near for our Casavant Organ Opus 2842 to come home! We have begun working on a few cosmetic needs in the choir loft, mainly sealing up the air blower room to keep the air clean that goes through the organ. A few little touches and some cleaning here and there and we're good to go. With the generosity of friends near and far, we have raised over $30,000! That is a tremendous blessing and helps us draw nearer to our goal. Please pray for the success of this campaign and consider partnering with us in glorifying God through this instrument of praise.
June 27th, 2024
We are two months away from our Casavant Organ Opus 2842 coming home! The re-installation and tuning will take a good six weeks to accomplish, but we are very excited these next steps. With the generosity of friends near and far, we have raised over $18,000! That is a tremendous blessing and helps us draw nearer to our goal. Please pray for the success of this campaign and consider partnering with us in glorifying God through this instrument of praise.
