Support the Founder's Vision in the Arts

The arts today are appalling to any believer in both a higher authority and in the principles of America's founding. Time and time again we see our most cherished institutions--those very institutions that have sustained us as a nation and as individuals for two centuries--derided as racist, intolerant, bigoted, and genocidal. It is for this reason that I started Stage Right Theatrics, a theatre company in Columbus, Ohio, that seeks to reintroduce our founding philosophy--tolerance, liberty, individual accountability, and a reliance on the goodness of God--through that most powerful and community-building performance art called theatre.



Six years ago I started Stage Right Theatrics with a one-night only production called "The Conservative Theatre Festival"®. We featured plays by conservative artists from all across the country. Today, the Conservative Theatre Festival® is in its sixth extensively (Jan 28-30, 2022) and we also produce plays that promote the unique ideas that shaped our country (and that are being attacked mercilessly today). I call this type of theatre "The Natural Theatre" and I have written extensively about it in publications such as The Epoch Times.



The Natural Theatre takes as its foundation the underlying principles of our nation. It emphasizes individual responsibility not victimization. It advances the idea that human nature is the cause of dramatic conflict, not oppression by a bigoted, intolerant regime. And it presupposes the existence of a God who brings meaning, hope, and redemption to the world, not the nihilism and misery we so often see in the arts today.



I am seeking funding to help keep my theatre company thriving. We rely on ticket sales, grants, and, mostly, the donations of individuals who share our beliefs and goals. Donations are used to pay actors, rent performance and rehearsal space, pay directors and technicians, and market our productions to the world at large.



All donations are welcome as they allow the message of the Natural Theatre to be heard and spread across this country. They provide for Stage Right Theatrics to put on more ambitious productions, particularly as we are now venturing into the world of musicals and children's theatre.



Wouldn't it be wonderful if a new generation of Americans could be shown the wonders of a world where God reigns supreme, providing every person--regardless of the conditions of his or her birth--can live in peace and liberty, relying once again on family and our places of worship, rather than looking to government to confront our ills? Please support our cause so that we may once again be a God-fearing people with a shared destiny and a sense of civic wholeness.



Oh, yes, one more thing. Our motto is "Disagreement Does Not Equal Hate!"®. Through this motto we hope to show that "conservative" people do not reject the ideas of the progressives/radicals because we hate. Rather, we do so from a religious, moral, or cultural standpoint that should never be considered hatred.



Please feel free to contact me at stageright826@gmail.com or visit my website at stagert.org.