Stage 4 signet ring cell carcinoma

Hello my name is Janet. I am 44, a wife and mother. In October of last year my life changed in an instant. Over the past several months, I have been fighting one of the hardest battles of my life — stage 4 adenocarcinoma with signet ring cell carcinoma. Between surgeries, chemotherapy, endless appointments, scans, medications, and the physical and emotional toll this has taken, our family has been trying to hold everything together while facing overwhelming financial stress.





Cancer doesn’t just affect your health. It affects every part of your life. Because of my diagnosis and treatments, we have experienced the loss of our main income and health insurance at a time when medical care is more critical than ever. The financial strain from medical bills, medications, travel expenses, daily living costs, and lost income has become overwhelming. We are waiting for disability.





While I continue to fight with everything I have, we are struggling to stay afloat and keep up with the basic necessities during this difficult season. Asking for help is incredibly hard for me, but right now we truly need support.





Every donation — no matter the amount — helps ease the burden and allows me to focus on treatment, healing, and spending precious time with the people I love instead of constantly worrying about how we will make it through financially. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping me in your prayers means more than words can express.





Thank you for standing beside me during the hardest fight of my life. Your kindness, compassion, and support remind me that I am not fighting this battle alone.