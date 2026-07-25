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Stage 4 cancer survivor needing help with debt

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCamille Simonen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Camille Simonen

Stage 4 cancer survivor needing help with debt

My name is Camille. I am a born again Christian, I have been married to my wonderful husband for 30 years, I have a beautiful daughter and three beautiful grandchildren, and I was diagnosed in 2023 with Stage 2 breast cancer. That year I had a double mastectomy and radiation treatment which at the time my doctors believed cured me, however last year I was diagnosed with the same cancer except this time it had spread to my bones, meaning the cancer is now stage 4 and incurable. In addition to the terrible bone pain and fatigue caused by anemia from my condition, I am currently being treated with hormone therapy and targeted chemotherapy which causes me horrible side effects including extreme joint pain, horrible hot flashes and night sweats that keep me up regularly at night. I am asking for help because even though my husband and I work full time, we cannot make ends meet now that I have regular medical bills and we had already been in debt due to other health issues and upheavals that happened during Covid. Every month we sink further into debt and we will soon be bankrupt. I barely have the energy to work the job I have, it is mentally and physically difficult, so I can’t work extra, in fact I have had to take intermittent medical leave two days a week which only pays 90% of my salary for those days, so I’m not even making my full salary right now. My husband’s job is extremely physically demanding so that combined with caring for me leaves him in a constant state of exhaustion as well, plus he also has medical issues of his own. Our family are all poor and struggling themselves so we have no one to help us. I have no other choice but to beg my sisters and brothers in Christ for help. I want to use this money to pay off my high interest credit card debt which is currently almost 100k. Then after taxes and tithing I would use the rest for my continuing cancer treatment and to go back to school to get retrained as a Christian Counselor as I believe that is something God is calling me to do and I would be able to do that job even with the pain and fatigue I live with on a daily basis. I pray that if God puts it on your heart to help me reach these goals that you will help. Even your prayers would be much appreciated. God bless you all.

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