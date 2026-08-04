Hi everyone im Amy the fiancé/wife of Brandon Odums. Back in march we found out my husband had stage 4 cancer that went to the back of the brain. Since these findings we both got fired. We both worked at the same spot as managers. I been there years he been there for 4 years. Since then all my money has vanished. I look for city help and all the resources possible i applied for over 100 jobs and no one hiring me. And with my experience i have 17 years in it. I cant pay rent they going to take my car and I cant pay the copay for dr visits for him or myself. I really need help Please!!!