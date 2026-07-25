Stage 3 Multiple Myeloma stem cell transplant

I was blessed with one child Paul, who was diagnosed with stage 3 bone marrow cancer multiple myeloma,with vascular kidney disease at 44 yrs old. His medications,treatments are costly,not all covered by insurance. He lives alone in a one bedroom,3rd floor apartment,never married ,no children.He qualifies for grant money from Leukemia Lymphoma society,but calling often, they never have any grant money left. A stem cell transplant costs $250,000. We have exhausted our savings helping him,and now are asking for help from those of you ,who can donate to help him. My worst nightmare came true when I heard his diagnosis,there is no cure. I am 75 and suffer from spinal degenerative stenosis from scoliosis, in my spine, unable to walk or stand,Praying for help,and healing. Please. God Bless.