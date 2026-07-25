Stacy's Smile Journey

My name is Amanda, and I’m raising funds for my oldest sister, an Army veteran, Stacy, so she can finally have back something life has slowly taken from her: her smile. And not just the physical smile, but the confidence, dignity, and joy that come with it.





Stacy has been a force of nature since the day she was born. Growing up in the late ’70s with a fire in her heart, she soared through school, acing every class and tackling every challenge with a determination that made you believe anything was possible. That strength carried her straight into the United States Army, where she served as an Ammunition Specialist. She didn’t just get by—she excelled, outshooting seasoned marksmen and proving she was built from something extraordinary.





But everything changed when she became severely ill during her service. She was honorably discharged, and soon the truth revealed itself: Crohn’s Disease. Aggressive. Relentless. Life-altering. What followed was more than two decades of surgeries, dangerous medication trials, emergency procedures, endless hospital stays, and pain that would have broken most people. Eventually, she lost her entire large colon and now lives with a potentially permanent ileostomy bag. Yet through it all, she has carried herself with unbelievable courage.





But the battle didn’t stop there. Years of malnutrition, dehydration, vomiting, and harsh medications ravaged her teeth. Slowly, painfully, they began to chip, break, and fall out. The physical pain is real—but the emotional pain of hiding her smile, covering her mouth, and feeling embarrassed to even speak… that has taken its own toll.





Now, the few teeth she has left must be removed. Dentures are no longer an option due to her bone structure; essentially, the philtrum is not large enough to support dentures. Dental implants are the only real option. And they are far beyond what Medicaid or Medicare will cover. She is disabled. She lives on a fixed income. And she simply does not have the means to restore what she has lost.

But she prays every day for God to help be able to get new teeth so she can chew her food properly since she no longer has a colon.





**This is why I’m asking—begging—for help. Because Stacy deserves more. She deserves to smile without fear. To laugh without hiding. To look in the mirror and see herself again.**





What amazes me most is that despite everything—every surgery, every setback, every moment of pain—Stacy refuses to let anything break her. She never complains. She never asks, “Why me?” Instead, she somehow finds the strength to lift *others* even when she desperately needs lifting herself. Her courage is quiet but powerful. Her determination is steady and unshakable. And her spirit… her spirit shines in a way that nothing—not even decades of illness—has been able to dim.





Her story is not one of defeat. It is a story of resilience, of heart, of a woman who has faced more battles than most and still finds the strength to fight another day. It is a testament to what the human spirit can endure—and still find hope.





**All we want is to give something back to her. To return just a fraction of the light she has given to so many. To give her the smile she has lost, the confidence she deserves, and the chance to feel whole again.**





If you can donate—any amount at all—you are helping change Stacy’s life in a very real, very needed way. Thank you for listening, for caring, and for helping us bring her smile back. Your kindness means more than words could ever say.

**As you can tell from the photo, her top teeth are in awful shape and her bottom 8 teeth are starting to go bad as well.

She was so embarrassed to have to show them to the public.

No matter how much she brushed and flossed her teeth and used mouthwash and a tongue scraper, her teeth still starting chipping and falling out.