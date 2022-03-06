Support My Religious Accommodation Legal Challenge

Who Am I

My name is Stacey Anderson, and I have spent 17 years in retail pharmacy. This is not just a job to me—it has been a significant part of my life and identity.





I am also a Christian. As such, I hold the belief that all human life is sacred—from conception to natural death. This conviction is rooted in my faith and reflected in Jeremiah 1:5: “I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb...” and in Exodus 20:13: “You shall not murder.”





In 2021, I requested a religious accommodation from my employer, Rexall Pharmacies Ltd., under its workplace COVID-19 vaccination policy, citing my deeply held Christian beliefs.





Because the COVID-19 vaccines were developed or tested using abortion-derived fetal cell lines, I could not, in good conscience, participate in or benefit from anything connected to the taking of innocent life. This was not a decision I made lightly. It came after prayer, reflection, and careful consideration of the risks and consequences.





In the end, I knew accepting the vaccine would violate my faith and conscience.

Today, I am standing up to protect my religious freedom and human rights.





What Happened

After submitting my request, I encountered the following:

No decision was ever made regarding my accommodation request. The accommodation process was never completed. I was required to attend 184 pre-shift COVID-19 tests, unpaid, even though accommodated employees would have been paid. I was denied advancement opportunities due to my vaccination status.





I expressed my concerns to the Alberta Human Rights Commission in the form of a human rights complaint. Although the Commission accepted that my beliefs are sincere, my complaint was dismissed. They found that my objection did not qualify for protection under Alberta human rights law.





Why I Am Going to Court

I am now asking the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta to overturn that decision.





I am seeking to have the dismissal invalidated and my case sent to the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal for a full hearing—where the evidence can finally be presented, tested, and fairly assessed.





Why This Case Matters

I believe the Commission got it wrong.





My judicial review contends that the Commission:

Applied the wrong legal standard to my religious beliefs Misapplied Supreme Court of Canada precedent Unreasonably narrowed the scope of religious freedom





This case is about more than just me. It could shape:

How religious freedom is understood in Alberta workplaces What obligations employers have to accommodate employees How sincerely held beliefs are evaluated under human rights law





If these protections can be narrowed for one person, they can be narrowed for many. Indeed, from what I understand from my lawyer, James Kitchen, that is exactly what has happened.





Why I Need Your Help

Pursuing this legal challenge has not been easy. I have carried this burden privately for years, enduring stress, anxiety, and financial strain.





I value peace and my work. I also believe that my religious freedom and human rights must be protected.





Funds raised will help cover:

Legal fees Court filing costs Transcripts and required materials Other litigation expenses





If the Case Moves Forward

If I succeed in this judicial review, and the Court refers my case to the Tribunal, further resources will be needed for:

Legal preparation Tribunal hearing costs Evidence gathering and documentation Ongoing legal representation





A Tribunal hearing is a full evidentiary process—something I cannot navigate alone without support.





A Personal Appeal

For a long time, I quietly endured this—much like many others probably have—without support or resources.





Now, I am stepping forward.





As Psalm 82:3 says:

“Vindicate the weak… Do justice and maintain the rights of the afflicted...”





We must ensure justice for those denied fair process.





If you believe in religious freedom, fair treatment, and the proper application of human rights law in Alberta, I ask for your support.





Every contribution—no matter the size—makes a difference.





Please consider supporting, sharing, and standing with me.



