name is Jennifer Rodriguez, and I'm going through one of the hardest periods of my life. After losing my mother, I've been doing everything I can to keep moving forward and stay on my feet. Through it all, my 4-year-old dog has been by my side, providing loyalty, comfort, and companionship during some very difficult days.

Right now, I'm living in a motel and struggling to keep up with the cost of my room. The motel management has been patient and understanding, but there is only so much they can do. Every day is a challenge as I try to secure stable housing and improve my situation.

I'm not asking for a handout without effort. I'm continuing to look for opportunities, work toward stability, and build a better future. Any support would help with lodging, food, transportation, and basic necessities while I work to get back on my feet.

If you'd like to help, donations of any amount are appreciated. If you prefer to help directly with my lodging, you may be able to contact the motel and ask about paying toward my room balance.

If you cannot donate, sharing my story would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you can thank you Jennifer rose Rodriguez God bless