Stability and safety for me and my 8yr old

Hi, my name is Jamaica. I’m currently “homeless” and have been since March 2025 due to an eviction I’ve gotten that has stopped me from being approved at any apt for stability for me and my daughter. We’ve been living couch to couch, and hotels. I’m currently all out of resources and my current situation I trusted somebody for temp housing until Aug 1st which I’ve been here only two weeks and due to their drinking problem put their hands on me. I’m looking for a stable hotel so me and my daughter can be at safety and before she starts school Aug 3rd. I’m currently on a fixed income of $840 which only allows maybe a week in half at a hotel, plus I have no car and spend money on uber/lyft to make sure my daughter gets back and forth to appts. As school approaches I’m preparing to get her school supplies, clothes and stability and figuring out how I can get her back and forth to school. Hotels are pricey and every time my funds get low I’m back on somebodies couch or floor with her. Anything will help in this trying need even if it’s a prayer!