Stab Vests and Protective Equipment





Support PRAETORIAN COMMUNITY SAFETY – Equip Those Who Protect Others

Our volunteer community safety team is made up of local trained SIA Licensed people who give their time to help support safer streets and assist vulnerable members of the public when needed. They do this voluntarily, often in challenging and unpredictable environments.





To continue this work responsibly and safely, we are raising funds for essential protective equipment, including:

Stab-resistant vests

Protective arm sleeves

Two-way radios for communication and coordination

Additional safety and visibility equipment

These are not luxuries — they are basic safeguards that ensure our volunteers can operate with a duty of care to themselves and the communities they support.





Every donation, no matter the size, directly contributes to improving the safety, effectiveness, and professionalism of community-based support work. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign also makes a real difference.





Thank you for supporting community safety.