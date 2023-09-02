St Joseph Church Fresco Restoration & Fire Relief

On the morning of Thursday, August 31, 2023, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salem, Oregon suffered serious fire damage as a result of an arson attack. (Link to local newspaper article)

Extensive structural damage to the roof over the sanctuary was sustained, which resulted in fire, smoke, and water damage to the fresco (dedicated in 2017) that adorned the front sanctuary wall.

Funds raised from this campaign will go to St. Joseph Church for the restoration of this fresco.

https://stjosephchurch.com/

