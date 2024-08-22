St Catherines Mission

St. Catherine's Mission





St. Catherine's Mission, located in historic Santa Fe, is a sanctuary dedicated to serving vulnerable communities, particularly the hidden homeless, children at risk, and those impacted by human trafficking. Rooted in the spirit of compassion and the legacy of St. Catherine, the mission provides not only physical shelter but also emotional and spiritual support to those in need. The mission's outreach extends to education, healthcare, and social services, aiming to empower individuals and rebuild lives with dignity and hope.





Types of Donations Needed





1. Monetary Donations

- General Fund/Supplies: Supports daily operations, including food, health supplies, and basic necessities to those in need.

- SOS Van: Helps to maintain the vehicle that is used to provide services to the hidden homeless.

- Rancho Santa Catarina: Helps us on our path to providing a sanctuary for those in need.





2. In-Kind Donations

- Clothing and Personal Items: New or gently used clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and blankets.

- Food Donations: Non-perishable food items and bottled water.

- Medical Supplies: to help with medical aid.

See complete list on Amazon:





How Your Support Helps the Mission







Your support directly impacts the lives of those most in need. Every donation, whether financial or material contributes to the mission’s ability to provide essential services like education, a safe place to stay, and access to healing resources.





By supporting St. Catherine's Mission, you are not only addressing immediate needs but also investing in long-term solutions that uplift entire communities. Your contributions help break the cycle of poverty, restore hope, and build a foundation for a brighter, more equitable future.