St Catherines Mission Supplies

The people of Santa Fe are facing an escalating crisis as the homeless population continues to grow. Many individuals and families in our community are struggling to meet their basic needs, such as access to food, warm clothing, and essential medical supplies. The harsh realities of living without a stable home are exacerbated by the cold winter months, making the need for blankets and other warmth-providing items more critical than ever. St. Catherine’s Mission is at the forefront of addressing these urgent needs, providing vital support and services to those who are most vulnerable. However, we cannot do this alone; your generosity is crucial.





St. Catherine’s Mission urgently needs donations to ensure that we can continue to supply food, blankets, medical supplies, and other necessities to the homeless population of Santa Fe. Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a significant difference in the lives of those we serve. For those who prefer to directly purchase supplies, we have created an Amazon List with the most needed items. You can easily select and buy supplies from this list, and they will be sent directly to St. Catherine’s Mission. This direct method of giving ensures that your contributions are immediately put to use where they are needed most, helping us to offer comfort and hope to those in dire circumstances. Thank you for your compassion and support in helping us make a tangible difference in our community.





A donation of $2.50 can purchase a space blanket or poncho to keep the soaking rain from drenching the spirits of a brother or sister trying to survive.

A donation of $5 can provide two pairs of wool socks to cushion and comfort the commonly injured feet of a soul who stands and walks all day, every day.

A donation of $10 can save a life, by purchasing one of the most important supplies we distribute. Our tactical sleeping bags are small and lightweight enough for folks in any physical condition to carry, and they prevent hypothermia deaths in cold and wet conditions which occur year round.

A donation of $15 dollars can buy a child’s high-quality insulated winter coat!

A donation of $25 can buy a water-resistant synthetic down coat for an adult!

A donation of $30 can allow a family of three to eat for a day, protect them from the elements in the worst temperatures, and allow them legitimate access to sanitation facilities by purchasing food cards redeemable at participating restaurants.

A donation of $50 can provide a warm blanket, food and a backpack to a person in need.

A donation of $100 can restock our medical kits, allowing credentialed providers to perform CPR and other lifesaving procedures on the street when necessitated.