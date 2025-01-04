St Nick's Day for the Boyer family

"Give, and it will be given to you; good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For the measure you give will be the measure you get back.” (Luke 6:38)

In September of this year, Matthew Boyer died tragically in a car crash, leaving behind his pregnant wife Beverly and 3 boys. He was a convert to Catholicism, a former firefighter, a teacher at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic school and a huge light to his family and community, so this loss has been heartbreaking for many- especially his wife and kids.

In light of this, I've been inspired to raise money to help offset the cost of Christmas for the Boyer family. Growing up, there were several Christmases my family recieved generous donations of presents and money when we were struggling financially, and I want to be able to pass on that love in the spirit of St Nicholas, famous for anonymously giving money to people in need and whose feast day is celebrated on December 6th- traditionally with stockings full of gifts.The money raised will go toward buying gift stockings for the kids and a check for Beverly to use for holiday expenses- all delivered in secret the night before St Nick's Day!

$500 is the minimum goal, but any amount over that will make the financial burden that much lighter for her. I pray you will be inspired to give to the family, in the spirit of the season but also to show support for a family recently converted to the Catholic faith, who would really benefit in this time from experiencing God's love for them through their brothers and sisters in Christ.

May God bless you for any support you can give, and please remember the family in your prayers!

In Christ,

Faith Copeland