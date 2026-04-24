St Mary of the Cross - School Walkathon

Help Us Build a Brighter Future

At St Mary of the Cross Primary School, we are inspired by the example of Mary MacKillop, who believed every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and flourish.

We are seeking the support of our local and global community to help raise funds for initiatives that will directly benefit our students. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference.

Your generosity will help provide resources that support our students to reach their full potential. Together, we can continue to create a safe, caring, and inspiring environment where every child can thrive.

By supporting our school, you are helping us continue the mission of Mary MacKillop, who encouraged us to

"Never see a need without doing something about it."

Thank you for considering a donation. Your kindness and generosity will have a lasting impact on the lives of our students and our school community.

Together, we can make a difference.



