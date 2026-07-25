St Joseph Sports Shed-Kenny Noonan Eagle Project

My name is Kenny Noonan, and I am a rising senior at St. Joseph High School and I am working toward the rank of Eagle Scout.





For my Eagle Scout service project, I will be building a much-needed sports equipment shed on the grounds of St. Joseph High School. As the final requirement to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, each Scout must plan, lead, and complete a project that provides a meaningful benefit to the community. I am proud to have chosen a project that will serve our school's students, athletes, and coaches for years to come.





To make this project possible, I am seeking donations to help cover the cost of materials and construction. Any contribution, no matter the amount, is sincerely appreciated and will help bring this project to completion. Any funds remaining after the project is completed will be donated directly to St. Joseph High School.





Thank you for considering supporting my Eagle Scout project. Your generosity and support will make a lasting impact on both my journey to becoming an Eagle Scout and the St. Joseph High School community.



