St John the Baptist Grounds Fund Campbell OH

Glory be to Jesus Christ!

Our beloved parish, St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, is currently facing financial challenges, and we are working together as a community to find responsible ways to reduce expenses while caring for our church.

One of our largest recurring costs is lawn care, which currently costs the parish about $7,000 each year. Several generous parishioners recently stepped forward with a practical solution: if the church purchases a lawn mower, volunteers from the parish are willing to maintain the church grounds themselves.

After reviewing several estimates and consulting with members of the community, the parish council approved purchasing a mower. If we are able to pay cash, the cost will be $6,000.

This one-time purchase will allow our parish to save thousands of dollars every year while keeping our church property beautiful and well maintained through the service of our own volunteers.

We are asking anyone who feels called to help to consider donating toward this goal. Every contribution brings us closer to making this cost-saving plan a reality and strengthening the future of our parish.

Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and support. May God bless you.



