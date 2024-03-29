Help Us Grow St Anthony's Parish Hall

Goal:
(ORIGINAL POST)
Christ is in our midst! Greetings from San Antonio, TX!
Due to structural damage and our growing number of converts, we at St. Anthony the Great Orthodox Church (OCA) are in need of a new parish hall. Our existing hall can hardly contain half of our parish members during events and coffee hour, and has sustained water and structural damage over many years of wear and tear. Cracks are growing along the walls, leaks have come through the roof, and portions of the wood floor are bending in high traffic areas which has created a safety concern .
We've come to realize that for the future of our parish, and to accommodate the number of people God has blessed us with (especially during the brutal summer heat), that a new building is the wisest decision - rather than to 'band-aid' the situation with foundation repair or cosmetic-level coverups. Our church building is over 100 years old and our hall has been renovated twice already. Our church is also considered a historical landmark which certainly adds complexity to the permit and construction process.
We are grateful for any and all donations that can be made to support our new hall & we hope to break ground on this within the next 5 years. May God help us with this project to help sustain Orthodoxy Christianity in San Antonio for many generations to come!
January 10th, 2025
Greetings All! Christ is Baptized!
We are set to close the deal on the red building adjacent to ours this coming Wednesday Jan 15th. We will have the keys after this date but still have much work to do on this new building, including foundation repair, separation of septic tanks and more.
As of today, Jan 9th, our brotherhood has done the following work in our existing parish hall:
- Completed digging under the hall and outside.
- Installed new siding on Back wall.
- Install metal skirt to prevent water flow under hall on back wall.
- Adjusted support under beam.
- Adjusted and leveled with hydraulic jacks middle beam. Reduced cracks
- Repaired Cracks on walls in parish hall – Taped and joint compound.
- Need to finish sanding and paint walls and ceiling. – Recommended to
hire painter.
- Change grade for water flow away – In process.
We are still collecting funds here and via the QR codes present in the narthex of our church for those able to give. Thanks again to all who have donated, prayed, and assisted in this process.”
March 29th, 2024
Hello everyone! Since our campaign has begun, an interesting set of events have taken place - the property behind our church has gone up for sale and we have spoken to the seller. As mentioned, our original plan for this campaign was to save enough money for a down payment to build a new hall on our existing plot of land. However, after this house has gone for sale behind us, there has been much talk about simply purchasing it for immediate usage and eventually, renovation and expansion of this new building into our existing building. However, we began negotiations with the seller and have not come to an agreement on a price. We are roughly $50,000 short of what they are asking, and they will not budge. In the meantime, we need to take action to either: A) save to purchase this building behind us, or B) save to begin a down payment to build a new hall on our own land. We've decided to clamp down on this goal of ours during this lenten season. Our new objective is to raise $50,000 by the Feast of Pentecost (June 28th, 2024) so that we may either purchase this building or begin planning to build one ourselves. During this time of self-sacrifice, prayer, and extra attention towards fulfilling the commandments of God, we ask that you consider donating to this worthy cause. Our children and their children's futures in this church will be affected by the love & devotion we show today, in this present moment. Let us plan diligently to secure space for future souls to dwell and grow in Christ. Amen!
