Help Us Grow St Anthony's Parish Hall

(ORIGINAL POST)



Christ is in our midst! Greetings from San Antonio, TX!

Due to structural damage and our growing number of converts, we at St. Anthony the Great Orthodox Church (OCA) are in need of a new parish hall. Our existing hall can hardly contain half of our parish members during events and coffee hour, and has sustained water and structural damage over many years of wear and tear. Cracks are growing along the walls, leaks have come through the roof, and portions of the wood floor are bending in high traffic areas which has created a safety concern .

We've come to realize that for the future of our parish, and to accommodate the number of people God has blessed us with (especially during the brutal summer heat), that a new building is the wisest decision - rather than to 'band-aid' the situation with foundation repair or cosmetic-level coverups. Our church building is over 100 years old and our hall has been renovated twice already. Our church is also considered a historical landmark which certainly adds complexity to the permit and construction process.

We are grateful for any and all donations that can be made to support our new hall & we hope to break ground on this within the next 5 years. May God help us with this project to help sustain Orthodoxy Christianity in San Antonio for many generations to come!