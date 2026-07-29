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Sisters' fire and the fire of Christian charity

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$7,990 USD

Fundraiser created byJoan Calore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sister Servants of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Sisters' fire and the fire of Christian charity

On March 25, 2026, our beloved St. Joseph Convent and Retreat House in Portage, PA, became the heartbreaking center of a devastating fire. Amidst flames and chaos, we were heartened to see our Sisters escape safely—their lives unharmed, a blessing beyond measure. But as we stand here now, looking at charred remains and water-stained walls, it's clear that this home for spiritual reflection has been scarred by smoke and loss.

The retreat house is more than just bricks and mortar; it's where our Sisters have welcomed souls seeking solace, renewal, and union with God. We're determined to restore our convent and this haven, to bring back the light that once filled every corner with warmth and promise.

The insurance will cover much of the reconstruction cost, yet we face significant expenses to refurnish our beloved convent and retreat house. It's a mountain of need in these steep times, but your kindness is what turns boulders into stepping stones. We believe in miracles—and you make them possible!

Imagine for just one moment donating as little as $20 and knowing that with every dollar, you are helping to light the way back home for our Sisters. It's more than a donation; it's an investment in faith, community, and hope. Your generosity can turn ashes into potential once again!

We invite you—yes, YOU—to join us on this journey of recovery. Every dollar counts, every prayer makes a difference. Let's come together as one human family to rebuild what has been lost, not with despair but with hope and love that fuels our spirits.

Together, we can turn the tide of sorrow into an ocean of joy by restoring this sacred space for those who seek refuge in Christ. Will you be part of this miracle? Your support is more than financial; it's a testament to faith in action! Thank you from the depths of our hearts—for every like, share, and donation received, thank you.

#StJosephsRestoration #FaithGrowsHere #SacredSpaceHeals

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