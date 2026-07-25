Srs radition treatment

Luna is my sweet pitbull/boxer mix, and she has been my best friend and constant companion for the past five years. On her fifth birthday in March, Luna had her first seizure, and since then, our lives have been turned upside down. After months of uncertainty and worry, we finally got her MRI in June, which revealed that Luna has a brain tumor. She is currently on multiple medications to help manage her symptoms, but the next step is SRT radiation treatment, which could give her a better quality of life and hopefully allow us to share more happy years together.





Luna is a gentle soul who loves to play, cuddle, and show her belly to anyone willing to give her a scratch. She brings so much joy to my life, and I can't imagine my days without her. The cost of SRT radiation is overwhelming, and I am reaching out for help so Luna can have a second chance. Your support will go directly toward her treatment, giving her the opportunity to beat her brain tumor and continue exploring, playing, and loving life.





Please help me give Luna the chance she deserves. She is my baby, my best friend, and your kindness means everything to us. Thank you for reading our story and for considering a donation to help Luna fight for her future.