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Support Sr Mary Seraphina's Vocation

Goal$19,000 USD
Raised$2,060 USD

Fundraiser created byMonica Frank

Fundraiser funds will be received by Monica Frank

Support Sr Mary Seraphina's Vocation

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, praised be Jesus Christ!


My name is Sr. Mary Seraphina of the Divine Will. I’m a canonical (Canon 603) hermitess within the Catholic Church. I live a life of assiduous prayer, penance and silence of solitude with an approved religious Rule of Life. My usual daily routine is comprised of the following: Mass; adoration at different, set times throughout the day; spiritual reading; Rosary, Chaplet of Mercy, lectio divina (meditation on Sacred Scripture especially the Gospels), Divine Office, personal prayer; study and work. My life and horarium are similar to the monastic life except I am financially responsible for all of my own needs and for living out my vocation faithfully to the Lord in solitude. I provide for myself with part-time work and with monetary personal gifts from benefactors who sometimes feel inspired by the Lord and Our Blessed Mother Mary to give. In living a consecrated life, I’m set apart exclusively for the Lord, for His glory and praise and for the salvation and sanctification of souls, under the authority and oversight of our Mother, the Roman Catholic Church.

If you would like to make a monetary personal gift in support of my vocation to help with costs such as medical, transportation, meals, supplies for sewing and creative works, sundries, education or hermitage projects and you would like to make a prayer request, feel free to send me a message. I will reply to you as soon as I can in keeping with my eremitical horarium.


God bless you and thank you!


Sr. Mary Seraphina




NOTES:

Any type of contribution: Memo: personal gift

Disclaimer: I am not financially affiliated with the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

I do not have a non-profit. In the future I would like to establish a non-profit as a canonical hermitess of the Catholic Church. My religious name is Sr. Mary Seraphina. My legal name is Monica Frank.

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